flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of flatexDEGIRO in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of FNNTF opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. flatexDEGIRO has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $139.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.25.

flatexDEGIRO AG provides online brokerage and IT solutions in the areas of finance and financial technology services in Europe. It operates through Financial Services (FIN) and Technologies (TECH) segments. The FIN segment offers business-to-consumer online brokerage, business-to-business white-label banking, electronic securities settlement, custody account management, and other banking products and services.

