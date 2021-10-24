FLIP (FLP) Price Hits $0.0090

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 24th. One FLIP coin can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FLIP has a market capitalization of $502,173.52 and approximately $3.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FLIP has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00048654 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.55 or 0.00201815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.61 or 0.00101444 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004436 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FLIP Coin Profile

FLP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

FLIP Coin Trading

