Fluence Energy, Inc. Prices IPO at $21.00-$24.00 Per Share (FLNC)

Fluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC) is planning to raise $698 million in an IPO on Thursday, October 28th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 31,000,000 shares at a price of $21.00-$24.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Fluence Energy, Inc. generated $732 million in revenue and had a net loss of $83.9 million. The company has a market cap of $3.7 billion.

Fluence Energy, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Our mission is to transform the way we power our world for a more sustainable future. We were formed in 2018 via a joint venture between Siemens and AES. Members of our board of directors and leadership team were part of the founding team at AES Energy Storage that conceived and tested the world’s first lithium-ion energy storage system on an electric grid starting in 2007. We are enabling the global clean energy transition with market-leading energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. We believe battery energy storage technology (“energy storage”) is at the center of this transition; this is becoming even more important as more renewables are added to the grid and the transportation sector moves towards electrification. We are driving change by delivering configurable energy storage product, service and digital application packages, as well as our AI-enabled Fluence IQ Platform, to optimize renewable and third-party storage assets. Our customers are major utilities, developers, and commercial and industrial (“C&I”) companies around the world. “.

Fluence Energy, Inc. was founded in 2018 and has 379 employees. The company is located at 4601 Fairfax Drive, Suite 600 Arlington, Virginia 22203 and can be reached via phone at (833) 358-3623 or on the web at https://fluenceenergy.com/.

