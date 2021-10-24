Fmr LLC Acquires 439,866 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 216.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 643,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 439,866 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $42,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hub Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,325,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $417,360,000 after purchasing an additional 84,609 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hub Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 679,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,711,000 after purchasing an additional 16,383 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hub Group by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 570,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,621,000 after purchasing an additional 242,762 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hub Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,415,000 after purchasing an additional 48,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,367,000. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HUBG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.18.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $77.76 on Friday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $78.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.18 and a 200 day moving average of $67.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $981.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.20 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

