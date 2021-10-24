Fmr LLC Boosts Stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 1,810.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 449,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426,130 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.13% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $38,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 552,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,651,000 after acquiring an additional 26,689 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,631 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.83.

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $83.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.32, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.02.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.5677 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 466.67%.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

