Fmr LLC Boosts Stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 178.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 857,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549,157 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $39,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPCE. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 15.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth about $2,382,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth about $1,638,000. Hayden Royal LLC raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 7.6% during the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth about $6,126,000. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $78,892,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,785,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,118,500 in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPCE shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.87.

NYSE SPCE opened at $19.66 on Friday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $62.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.53.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

