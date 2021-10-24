Fmr LLC Has $35.05 Million Holdings in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 46.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 376,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331,733 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $35,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 86,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.83 per share, for a total transaction of $8,330,693.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total transaction of $776,801.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 358,717 shares of company stock valued at $32,619,327 and have sold 20,850 shares valued at $2,106,476. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KOD stock opened at $116.00 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.19 and a 52-week high of $171.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 1.37.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

