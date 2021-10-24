Fmr LLC Takes Position in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Fmr LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,722,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,286,000. Fmr LLC owned about 1.15% of First Advantage as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,687,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,120,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,872,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,937,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth $12,803,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FA opened at $21.50 on Friday. First Advantage Co. has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $24.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $174.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.90 million. Research analysts expect that First Advantage Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of First Advantage from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of First Advantage from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

