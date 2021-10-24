Fmr LLC Trims Holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,054,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,166 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 2.25% of Replimune Group worth $40,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 180.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 126.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Replimune Group by 32.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the second quarter worth $358,000. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Colin Love sold 12,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $375,991.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pamela Esposito sold 25,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $905,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,521,857.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,508 shares of company stock valued at $4,230,976. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of REPL opened at $29.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 2.48. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 30.87 and a current ratio of 30.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.18.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on REPL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Replimune Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

