Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT)’s stock price was down 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.16 and last traded at $29.31. Approximately 636 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.96.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Franklin Exponential Data ETF stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Exponential Data ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Exponential Data ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.