Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 2,271 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Hubbell by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Hubbell by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

HUBB stock opened at $192.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $142.34 and a 12 month high of $209.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.26.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.