Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 956 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Everbridge by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Everbridge by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Everbridge by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,412,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Everbridge by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Everbridge by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens raised their price objective on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.09.

In related news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,500 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,875,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $72,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,111,530 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVBG opened at $155.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.55. Everbridge, Inc. has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

