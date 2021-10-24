Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,364 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of RPT Realty worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RPT Realty by 1,002.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,703 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at $5,135,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in RPT Realty by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,012,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,897,000 after purchasing an additional 282,959 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in RPT Realty by 42.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 542,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 160,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RPT Realty by 42.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 530,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 158,959 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE RPT opened at $13.55 on Friday. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $52.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

RPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on RPT Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.