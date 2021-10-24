Franklin Resources Inc. Has $2.26 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,749 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,116,000 after buying an additional 1,396,355 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 146.0% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 115,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,016,000 after buying an additional 68,540 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,024,000 after buying an additional 54,943 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 100.1% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 870,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,687,000 after buying an additional 435,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $5,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $49.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.92 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.63.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

