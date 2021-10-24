Franklin Resources Inc. Has $2.87 Million Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 452,214 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 12,210 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KGC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 28.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 54,821 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 0.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,280,890 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,484,000 after buying an additional 35,427 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 10.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,876,815 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,201,000 after buying an additional 274,779 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,110,957 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $242,005,000 after buying an additional 376,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 5.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,507,750 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,946,000 after buying an additional 437,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KGC opened at $6.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.62. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $8.97.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 15.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

KGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.43.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

