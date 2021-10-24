Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 10.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,315 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWJ. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 53.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $68.42 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $57.90 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.80.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

