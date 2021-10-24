Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stock Position in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.73% of Perpetua Resources worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 297.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 15,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perpetua Resources stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.55. The firm has a market cap of $302.07 million and a PE ratio of -4.95.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Perpetua Resources from $14.50 to $12.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Perpetua Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Perpetua Resources Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

