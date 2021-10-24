Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,360 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 66,200.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $56.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.79. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

