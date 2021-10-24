Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 243.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 74,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,962,000 after buying an additional 52,672 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 168.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after buying an additional 13,234 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $669,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $433.00 price objective (down previously from $470.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $371.45 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $414.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $377.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

