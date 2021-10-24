Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $799,000 Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,370 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,226,102 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,314,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,123,309 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,005,402,000 after purchasing an additional 141,490 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 56.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,407,965 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $800,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639,782 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 70.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,287,484 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $217,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,620 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 122.2% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,848,802 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $167,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,897 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.62.

TPR stock opened at $38.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.64 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day moving average of $42.49.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

