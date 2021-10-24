Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Increases Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 145,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 150,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,974,000 after purchasing an additional 47,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

Shares of AEIS opened at $85.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.50. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $66.23 and a one year high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.75.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

