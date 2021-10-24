Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $167.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.48. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $183.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

