Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 3,524 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,524 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 15.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,875,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $724,703,000 after buying an additional 938,367 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.7% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.4% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 101,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,726,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 244,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,777,000 after buying an additional 11,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 92.1% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 66,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after buying an additional 31,685 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI opened at $135.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $98.69 and a twelve month high of $136.22. The firm has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.4977 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.