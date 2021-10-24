Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 75,000 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 418,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 949,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $8,878,217.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,218,870 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,175 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ET. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

