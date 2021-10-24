FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN) Issued By Cormark

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Excellon Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.10).

Get Excellon Resources alerts:

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$11.94 million during the quarter.

Shares of TSE EXN opened at C$1.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Excellon Resources has a 1-year low of C$1.59 and a 1-year high of C$4.76. The company has a market cap of C$65.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.