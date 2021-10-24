FY2021 EPS Estimates for Vale S.A. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vale in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.80 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vale’s FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VALE. HSBC lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.09.

Vale stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.79. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 2.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,044,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,438,000 after acquiring an additional 70,400 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Vale by 120.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,592,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,946 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vale by 11.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 360,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the second quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the second quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.684 dividend. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 142.65%.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

