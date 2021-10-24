FY2021 EPS Estimates for Vale S.A. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vale in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.80 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vale’s FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS.
Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion.
Vale stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.79. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 2.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,044,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,438,000 after acquiring an additional 70,400 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Vale by 120.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,592,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,946 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vale by 11.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 360,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the second quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the second quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.60% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.684 dividend. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 142.65%.
Vale Company Profile
Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.
