Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 11,000 Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Synalloy by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Synalloy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Synalloy by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Synalloy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. 19.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNL opened at $10.94 on Friday. Synalloy Co. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $101.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.32.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Synalloy had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $83.09 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Christopher Gerald Hutter acquired 4,990 shares of Synalloy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.89 per share, with a total value of $54,341.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

