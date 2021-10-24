Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel, proprietary therapeutics to transform radiotherapy in cancer. The company’s product candidate is GC4419, a highly selective and potent small molecule dismutase mimetic which is designed to rapidly convert superoxide to hydrogen peroxide. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, PA. “

GRTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research lowered Galera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded Galera Therapeutics from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Galera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Galera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.79.

Shares of NASDAQ GRTX opened at $1.82 on Thursday. Galera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.63.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts predict that Galera Therapeutics will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 591,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after buying an additional 54,762 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,162,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 4,367.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 275,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 269,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 78.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 16,311 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

