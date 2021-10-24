GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.080-$1.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, TheStreet raised GAMCO Investors from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

NYSE GBL opened at $27.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.86. GAMCO Investors has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $29.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 81.07% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $75.62 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%.

In related news, CAO Kieran Caterina sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $54,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,279.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 79.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GAMCO Investors stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) by 73.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in GAMCO Investors were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds.

