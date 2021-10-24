GATX (NYSE:GATX) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.30-4.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.48. GATX also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.300-$4.500 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on GATX. Susquehanna upgraded shares of GATX from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GATX from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of GATX from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $89.97 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Cowen upgraded shares of GATX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.49.

NYSE GATX opened at $93.75 on Friday. GATX has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $106.31. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.68.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. GATX had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GATX will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is 43.57%.

In related news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $185,114.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,658.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

