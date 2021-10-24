General Electric (NYSE:GE) Upgraded to C by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GE. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on General Electric from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.19.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $104.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. General Electric has a 12 month low of $56.72 and a 12 month high of $115.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.11.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 251.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 385.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

