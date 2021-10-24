Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Gentex updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.64. Gentex has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Gentex alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.21.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.