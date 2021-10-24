Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) PT Raised to $141.00

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Stephens from $130.00 to $141.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.99% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

NYSE:GPC opened at $133.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.36. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $88.99 and a 52 week high of $137.15.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,594,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,672,000 after acquiring an additional 122,489 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 22.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,191,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,794,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,204 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,462,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $564,426,000 after acquiring an additional 164,673 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,457,000 after buying an additional 77,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,621,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,094,000 after buying an additional 9,098 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

