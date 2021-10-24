Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $141.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Genuine Parts traded as high as $136.62 and last traded at $136.62, with a volume of 1223 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

In other news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,594,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,672,000 after acquiring an additional 122,489 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 22.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,191,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,794,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,204 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,462,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $564,426,000 after purchasing an additional 164,673 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,457,000 after buying an additional 77,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,621,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,094,000 after buying an additional 9,098 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

About Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.