Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1,628.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 54,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 51,536 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 46.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.7% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 75.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,413,000 after acquiring an additional 65,900 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at $892,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPC stock opened at $133.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.36. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $88.99 and a fifty-two week high of $137.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPC. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

