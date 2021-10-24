Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 56,514 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,064,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,514 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.73% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $49,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANF. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 50.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,293 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 10,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 122.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 48,949 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANF. TheStreet raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $38.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $47.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.47.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $35,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.93 per share, with a total value of $25,151.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

