Geode Capital Management LLC Has $50.46 Million Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 682,129 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,583 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.58% of Independent Bank Group worth $50,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,061,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,503,000 after purchasing an additional 68,752 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 276,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,492,000 after purchasing an additional 13,466 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBTX stock opened at $74.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.70. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.50 and a fifty-two week high of $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.88.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $145.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Independent Bank Group news, EVP James C. White sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,947.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

