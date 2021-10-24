Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,130,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,922 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $50,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ABM Industries by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,506,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,251,000 after acquiring an additional 800,888 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ABM Industries by 2,498.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 618,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,555,000 after acquiring an additional 594,802 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ABM Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,421,000 after acquiring an additional 343,699 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ABM Industries by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 819,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,362,000 after acquiring an additional 292,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in ABM Industries by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,421,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,526,000 after acquiring an additional 193,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

In other ABM Industries news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $74,016.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $139,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries stock opened at $44.52 on Friday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $55.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABM shares. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, FIX raised shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ABM Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.