Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 48,962 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 869,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,962 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.71% of California Water Service Group worth $48,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,642,000 after purchasing an additional 42,301 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 25.2% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 103,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $59.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $44.26 and a twelve month high of $65.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.83 and its 200 day moving average is $59.68. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.13.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.38. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $213.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

In related news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $44,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lynne P. Mcghee sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $47,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,696 shares of company stock valued at $108,474. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

