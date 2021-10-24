Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 33,216 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 788,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 33,216 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $48,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Brinker International by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $44.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.73 and a 12 month high of $78.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.91.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EAT shares. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Brinker International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Brinker International from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Brinker International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Brinker International from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.60.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

