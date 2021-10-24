Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,320,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,162,482 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Geron worth $35,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GERN. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Geron by 906.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 977,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 880,695 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Geron by 215.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 672,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 459,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Geron by 6,572.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 411,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 405,427 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Geron by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,860,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 302,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Geron by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 262,026 shares during the last quarter. 40.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GERN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ GERN opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $464.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.39. Geron Co. has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.36.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Geron had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a negative net margin of 25,083.58%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Geron Profile

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

