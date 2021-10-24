Gifto (GTO) Trading 4.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. One Gifto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Gifto has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $35.23 million and $3.58 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00049422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.95 or 0.00203804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00101698 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Gifto Coin Profile

Gifto is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Gifto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

