Glen Point Capital LLP Acquires New Shares in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Glen Point Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,000. Magnite accounts for about 7.4% of Glen Point Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 158,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in Magnite by 224.7% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 95,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 65,940 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Magnite by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Magnite by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 69,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in Magnite by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 38,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. 64.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 3,396 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $91,080.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 81,341 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $2,262,093.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,358,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,779,857.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 174,672 shares of company stock valued at $4,988,798 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Magnite stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 259.33 and a beta of 2.31. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $64.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.59.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

