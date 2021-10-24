GM Advisory Group Inc. Has $405,000 Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STE. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the second quarter worth $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in STERIS in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in STERIS in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STE stock opened at $235.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.75. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $170.36 and a 52-week high of $235.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.55.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STE shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

