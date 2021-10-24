GM Advisory Group Inc. Invests $236,000 in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)

GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCIV. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV by 291.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,526,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,621,000 after buying an additional 2,626,049 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 1st quarter valued at $43,615,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,666,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,977,000 after buying an additional 939,624 shares in the last quarter. LH Capital Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV by 66,566.7% during the 1st quarter. LH Capital Markets LLC now owns 666,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,453,000 after buying an additional 665,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 1st quarter valued at $5,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCIV stock opened at $24.11 on Friday. Churchill Capital Corp IV has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $64.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.63.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

