GM Advisory Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

GM Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 70.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

NYSE:BHC opened at $28.72 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.08 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average of $29.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 1,271.62%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Schutter Richard U. De purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 317,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,896.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BHC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.