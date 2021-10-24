GM Advisory Group Inc. Makes New $210,000 Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,431 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 99.5% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM opened at $127.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $114.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

