GM Advisory Group Inc. Sells 1,120 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lowered its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 289.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,584,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,680,000 after purchasing an additional 73,281,593 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 426.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,399,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,169,000 after acquiring an additional 40,021,042 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 64.7% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,681,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,772,000 after acquiring an additional 12,049,327 shares in the last quarter. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $515,195,000. Finally, Founders Fund II Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% during the first quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,134,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261,171 shares in the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $15,620,865.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $242,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,214,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,854,649.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,804,229 shares of company stock valued at $142,004,759 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $24.43 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.06.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

