GM Advisory Group Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

GM Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Five Below by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,167,000 after buying an additional 141,934 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 88,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,191,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Five Below by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 106,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,649,000 after purchasing an additional 25,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 410,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,274,000 after purchasing an additional 47,841 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Five Below from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.65.

Five Below stock opened at $192.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.59 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.80.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

