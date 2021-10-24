GNY (GNY) Price Hits $0.30

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 24th. In the last seven days, GNY has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One GNY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GNY has a market cap of $57.77 million and approximately $116,958.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00049490 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.94 or 0.00204386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.77 or 0.00101874 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004624 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

